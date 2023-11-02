Former Hamilton City councillor Ryan Hamilton is the National party MP for Hamilton East

Portfolios previously held by former Hamilton city councillor Ryan Hamilton have been reallocated.

Ryan Hamilton resigned from his councillor position last month after the recent general election saw him elected as the National Party’s new MP for Hamilton East.

Following the last local government election in 2022, Hamilton was appointed senior chair providing support to the mayor. He also chaired the strategic growth and district plan committee with councillor Sarah Thomson as deputy chairwoman.

Thomson already stepped in as acting chairwoman of the committee in Hamilton’s absence and has now been permanently appointed to the position.

She will also be a member of the strategic risk and assurance committee.

Councillor Mark Donovan has been appointed as a member of the strategic risk and assurance committee as chairman of regulatory, while councillor Moko Tauariki has been appointed as a member of the chief executive review committee.

Deputy mayor Angela O’Leary will be the lead of the City Honours Panel, and councillor Maxine Van Oosten has been appointed as a member of the investment forum and MEF advisory group.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said: “With a strong set of chairs and a hard-working and passionate group of councillors, it makes sense to share councillor Hamilton’s leadership roles across the talent.”

Hamilton’s resignation more than 12 months out from an election triggered a byelection for his Hamilton East seat.

Nominations for the seat will open on November 24 and will close on December 22 at 12pm.

To stand as a city councillor, candidates must be New Zealand citizens, enrolled as parliamentary electors anywhere in New Zealand and be nominated by two electors whose names appear on the electoral roll within the ward for which the candidate is standing.

Interested candidates should email elections@hcc.govt.nz.

Voting will open on January 26 and close on February 17.

