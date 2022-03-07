One of the three cars involved in the fatal crash at Rukuhia in August last year which claimed the life of Gay Kettle and injured another woman. Photo / Supplied

A Hamilton man has been charged after a crash on the outskirts of the city last year claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman and injured another person.

The 67-year-old, from Melville, made a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court this morning charged with careless driving causing death of Rukuhia woman Gay Kettle on August 10 last year.

He also faces a second charge of careless driving causing injury to a second person.

He was remanded to obtain legal advice and will reappear later this month.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Raynes Rd and Ōhaupō Rd in Rukuhia, just south of Melville around 5.30pm.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of three years' prison or a $4500 fine.