17 May, 2018

A Hamilton developer has avoided a jail term after paying back the near $900,000 in failed tax payments.

In the Hamilton District Court last week, Judge Robert Spear instead, and “with some misgivings’, sentenced the man to six months’ community detention and 100 hours’ community work for failing to pay PAYE in relation to two of his contracting businesses.

The offending happened over five years and on 43 separate occasions and involved two of his companies during construction of a development at Te Kauwhata, northwest of Hamilton.

The offending totalled $867,145.01, with about $500,000 paid back before charges were laid.

The remaining $367,546.22, excluding penalties and interest, was settled during court proceedings just prior to sentencing.