Hamilton cyclist inquest finds multi-lane roundabouts are unsafe for cyclists

The death of retired Hamilton teacher and cyclist Graeme Michael "Mike" Leach was the subject of an inquest in Hamilton.

Multi-lane roundabouts continue to be unsafe for cyclists, a Coroner’s inquest has said after the investigation into an experienced cyclist’s death.

Retired teacher and cyclist Graeme Michael [Mike] Leach, 67, died after being struck by a truck and trailer unit at the intersection of Te Rapa Rd and Sunshine Ave at about 11.30am on April 5, 2017.

A Halls Transport truck, being driven by Auckland man Michael Hodgins, was heading north on Te Rapa Rd approaching the Sunshine Ave roundabout at the time as Leach was cycling north.

Hodgins, who was convicted of careless driving causing death in 2018, turned left at the roundabout and collided with Leach.

Leach suffered “unsurvivable” head injuries, according to Coroner Louella Dunn’s report, and died at the scene.

The Halls Transport truck and trailer unit after it and cyclist Mike Leach collided in April 2017. Photo / Belinda Feek

In the years after Leach’s death, his family fought for change to prevent someone else’s loved one from similarly meeting the same fate. The case was finally handed to the coroner in 2021.

Leach’s wife Ann and children Matt and Kate, were present during the Coroner’s hearing last year in an attempt to encourage education in the “taking the lane” practice for cyclists.

The term refers to a cyclist moving into the centre of the lane at a roundabout, which was deemed the safest option for them as they are more visible to vehicles. It increases visibility for cyclists and limits the ability of vehicles to overtake.

However, it was also a more “advanced manoeuvre”, especially if there was a lot of traffic or if it was moving fast, but it had been highlighted in the 2020 update of the NZ Road Code as an appropriate manoeuvre for cyclists.

Graeme "Mike" Leach's family, widow Ann (left), son Matt, and daughter Kate, hope some change comes out of the inquest into his death. Photo / Belinda Feek

Dunn found more education is required in the “take the lane” rule.

“I do not consider that the “take the lane” rule for multi-lane roundabouts is currently appropriate or safe,” Dunn wrote.

“This rule is not well known by both cyclists and drivers and therefore poses inherent risks.”

Additional safety measures were put in place - green-marked exit and entry cycle lanes - and other ideas were put forward such as raised platforms and narrowing lanes to slow drivers, however, all of these only work in some circumstances to keep cyclists safe.

“Multi-lane roundabouts continue to be hazardous for cyclists,” Dunn found.

Just eight days before Leach died, there was an error in the newly re-painted cycle markings at the scene of the crash, which the Hamilton City Council was not made aware of.

Police found the error contributed to Leach’s death, and had the road been correctly marked, Leach would not have been put in the truck’s blind spot.

The council accepted it was responsible for the error, and repainted the roundabout soon after. It also opened an investigation into all roads that did not comply with Waka Kotahi’s Manual of Traffic Signs and Markings (MOTSAM) and addresses those errors as well.

Dunn’s report also raised issues about truckers’ blind spots. Leach’s family suggested trucks should be required to have 360 cameras.

Road safety specialist for heavy motor vehicles Wayne Holden said there was no foolproof method to avoid a large truck with inherent blind spots.

He noted that the truck that struck Leach had three mirrors mounted down the left side of the truck. Waka Kotahi added there was no “global standard” for trucks” and refitting older models would be a “considerable cost”.

Dunn made several recommendations at the end of her findings, including that all road controlling authorities ensure that all roundabouts, single and multi-lane, have correct cycle markings so they are compliant with MOTSAM requirements.

“If roadway markings for cycle paths are found to be non-compliant this must be promptly addressed by HCC and all other road controlling authorities to ensure compliance is met,” Dunn wrote

Dunn also encouraged all cycling advocacy groups to continue their demands for better driver education.

“It is apparent during the course of this inquest that drivers are unaware of the ‘take the lane’ rule at roundabouts,” Dunn said

“Better education and publicity regarding ‘taking the lane’ may hopefully address this issue and avoid unwanted confrontation between cyclists and motorists.”

Finally, Dunn commended Leach’s family for their participation during the inquest.

“They advocated with courage and determination their concerns regarding the issues involved in this inquiry. Mike would have been proud of them,” Dunn said.

“It was apparent to me that Mike is sorely missed and was a much-loved husband, father and brother.”

