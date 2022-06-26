Police at the crash scene at the intersection of Tristram and London streets near Seddon Park in Hamilton. Photo / Mike Scott

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious truck crash in Hamilton central.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Tristram and London Sts near Seddon Park.

Pictures show police surrounding a Semco Group truck. A damaged bicycle can also be seen nearby.

A police spokesperson said the road is closed and diversions are being put in place.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area," they said.

A St John's spokesperson said they responded to the crash with one ambulance and a manager around 7.59am.

However, they were not required for transportation, they said.

The managing director of Semco Group, Junior Semenoff, said he is making his way from their business in Auckland to the scene of the crash in Hamilton.

He said the driver of the truck was doing their normal trade deliveries at the time of the accident.

Semco Group is a family-owned and operated trucking company with depots in Auckland and Whangarei.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.