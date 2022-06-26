Police at the crash scene at the intersection of Tristram and London streets near Seddon Park in Hamilton. Photo / Mike Scott

A cyclist has died this morning in Hamilton central after being struck by a truck.

Around 8am, emergency services responded to the scene of the accident at the intersection Tristram and London Sts near Seddon Park.

"Sadly, the cyclist died at the scene," said a police spokesperson.

Pictures show police surrounding a Semco Group truck. A damaged bicycle can also be seen nearby.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the crash scene and several surrounding roads remain close.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area," said a police spokesperson.

"Police would like to thank motorists for their patience and co-operation."

Mayor of Hamilton, Paula Southgate, said the tragedy was devastating.

"It is devastating to learn of the death of a cyclist in our city today. My thoughts go immediately to family and to friends and to all those involved in this tragic incident," she wrote in a social media post.

A St John spokesperson said they responded to the crash with one ambulance and a manager around 7.59am.

However, they were not required for transportation, they said.

The managing director of Semco Group, Junior Semenoff, said he was on his way from their business in Auckland to the scene of the crash in Hamilton.

He said the driver of the truck was doing their normal trade deliveries at the time of the accident.

Semco Group is a family-owned and operated trucking company with depots in Auckland and Whangarei.