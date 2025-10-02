His thieving has reached epic levels – he has collected about 200 items since April, all of which needs to be returned to their rightful owners.

Nico the Great’s owner Kateshe Clark told Checkpoint it was an entertaining situation, “but also quite concerning and somewhat embarrassing as well”.

Clark said the majority of stolen items tended to be socks, but women’s underwear, men’s trunks, dishcloths, tea-towels, sponges and most recently a little puppet have also been purloined.

She said when Nico returned home with his treasures, he was “very loud and proud” about it.

Hamilton cat burglar Nico has stolen about 200 items.

“He waltzes in and just leaves the items, usually in the hallway, for us to stumble across.”

The thefts started in the evening, but Clark said Nico’s activities have spread throughout the day.

“We’ll go out during the day and we’ll come home and there will be several socks left as gifts in the hallway for us.”

But she said they had not been able to find many owners.

More than 200 items stolen by a cat in Hamilton need to be returned to owners.

“I’ve done the walk of shame a couple of times, up our long driveway and on to our street, and had some conversations with our neighbours, leaving our contact details in case they are missing any items.

“I’ve found the odd pair of socks and kids clothing that the owners have claimed, but apart from that, we really have no idea how far he’s actually going to bring these items back.”

She had posted details on local social media pages but has not had much luck.

“I’ve got to the point where there is just so much, it just gets thrown into a box until such time as we can find where they belong.”

Clark admitted she had not spoken to any animal psychologists about Nico’s apparent kleptomania.

“The way that we view it is that we just loves us and we see it as he’s bringing us gifts, because he wants to share the love.”

– RNZ