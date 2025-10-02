Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hamilton cat burglar Nico steals 200 items as owners seek to return haul

RNZ
3 mins to read

Nico the Great has taken socks, underwear, dishcloths and more since April.

Nico the Great has taken socks, underwear, dishcloths and more since April.

By Checkpoint RNZ

More than 200 items stolen by a literal cat burglar in Hamilton need to be returned to their owners.

Nico the Great has built a reputation for nicking knickers – which is not so great for the people whose knickers he is nicking.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save