Her family has nicknamed Leo, 'Leonardo da Pinchi'. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Residents in an Auckland North Shore neighbourhood are being warned about a cat burglar nicking clothes from their washing lines.

Helen North’s cat Leo has brought home everything from socks and undies to a $300 designer jersey.

She told Midday Report Sunday afternoons were Leo’s big day as everyone had their laundry out.

“He brings home a lot of things. He doesn’t do much with them once they are inside, he just dumps them on the floors and just goes about his business.”