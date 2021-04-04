Hamilton baseball bat assault - two police officers taken to hospital

Photo / File

Two police officers were assaulted in Hamilton overnight following a routine traffic stop.

Police stopped a vehicle containing three people in Fairfield, a suburb of Hamilton, just after midnight.

They were speaking to the driver when he allegedly produced a baseball bat and assaulted the two officers.

The officers were taken to Waikato Hospital. Both were in a moderate condition.

A 17-year-old male was arrested and will appear in the Youth Court in relation to the matter.

Police are supporting the two officers involved.