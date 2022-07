Ferry services between Half Moon Bay will be cancelled and replaced with Ubers. Photo / NZME

Auckland Transport is advising that tonight's ferry services between Half Moon Bay and Downtown Auckland will be cancelled and replaced by Ubers.

Fullers360, who operates the ferries, said the disruption is due to operational requirements.

The services that are affected include the 6.15pm and 11pm ferries to Half Moon Bay, as well as the 7pm and 11.35pm ferries to Downtown.