A body has been found at a property in Casuarina Rd, Half Moon Bay and police are in the early stages of investigation. Video / Dean Purcell

A woman led away by police from an east Auckland home where a person was found dead could be heard demanding to know why she was arrested, a witness says.

Police found the body in a suburban home in Half Moon Bay yesterday afternoon.

Forensic teams in white overalls this morning then returned to the Casuarina Rd house to examine it in fine detail, while a police officer stood guard outside.

Police earlier said they were speaking to someone from the home.

A close neighbour said a woman, who looked to be aged in her 40s, was taken away by police.

“She was saying, ‘Why am I getting arrested, why am I in the back of the car, let me out, why can I not go into my house’?” the neighbour said.

The neighbour said she had been told by police it was the woman’s father who was found deceased in the home.

During her four years living in her own house, the neighbour said she’d only had limited interactions with the woman taken away by police, but that they were “creepy”.

She had also never seen the woman’s parents, despite living a few doors down, she said.

The neighbour said she didn’t hear any commotion at the home leading up to the father’s death.

It was not until police cars arrived that her neighbours alerted her something was going on.

Police at the scene on Casuarina Rd last night. Photo / Dean Purcell

It was then she walked outside and overheard the woman being taken away, she said.

“It’s been a shock to the whole road and community, getting taped off yesterday and seeing everything happen and how many police were here as well,” she said.

“You don’t really get that stuff around here.”

Police at the Casuarina Rd this morning. Photo / Ben Leahy

Another neighbour living nearby on Medina Pl said hearing about the incident was “really sad”.

The neighbourhood is lovely and quiet with a mix of older residents and young families, she said.

“So to see all that was really shocking.”

“It kind of made my stomach turn, not knowing what happened... because I have kids that walk past that house.”

Police have asked anyone who may be able to assist their enquiries to contact them on 105, referencing job number P055051610.