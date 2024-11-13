Viewers from across the world commented on the video.

“Well-deserved, I would be SOBBING if a haka was ever performed to me, it’s so beautiful,” said one user.

“I’m crying, I’m happy for you and I don’t even know you,” said another.

Naomi Sai, 18, was awarded dux at Hastings' Flaxmere College and a haka in recognition of her achievement has now gone viral worldwide. Photo / Naomi Sai

Sai told the Herald she was shocked when her peers stood up and she did not expect the video to gain the attention it did.

“I felt so honoured, appreciative and grateful to all the people that performed to me, it was so special because I didn’t expect that at all,” she said.

Moving from Philippines to New Zealand, Sai said the transition hasn’t been easy.

“I found it difficult to adjust, to be honest, because moving from my home country to here, is quite different ... And when it comes to the language barrier, yeah, that was one of my problems,” she told the Herald.

“I didn’t expect that I’ll be dux 2024 of our school ... I’m the new student. I’m an immigrant.”

Naomi Sai quickly became a valued member of Flaxmere College after moving from the Philippines last year, says principal James Hay-Mackenzie. Photo / Naomi Sai

Sai said her immigration status has hindered her ability to apply for student loans and allowances. In an attempt to save money, she worked in a hospital kitchen alongside her schoolwork. Flaxmere College later awarded her a scholarship to go towards her future studies.

“I want to acknowledge the McKibbin scholarship and Francis Foundation on behalf of Flaxmere College for giving me a scholarship for my studies,” she said.

Flaxmere College principal James Hay-Mackenzie said Sai quickly became a valued member of the kura.

“In 2024 she was appointed deputy head girl. Naomi has an impressive work ethic, juggling part-time work and full-time study and shows incredible perseverance in order to gain success,” he said.

Hay-Mackenzie said Sai’s willingness to give things a go is “commendable”.

Sai plans to next attend EIT in Taradale to study a conjoint Bachelor of Business Studies and Sports and Recreation.

