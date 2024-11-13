“I felt so honoured, appreciative and grateful to all the people that performed to me, it was so special because I didn’t expect that at all,” she said.
Moving from Philippines to New Zealand, Sai said the transition hasn’t been easy.
“I found it difficult to adjust, to be honest, because moving from my home country to here, is quite different ... And when it comes to the language barrier, yeah, that was one of my problems,” she told the Herald.
“I didn’t expect that I’ll be dux 2024 of our school ... I’m the new student. I’m an immigrant.”
Sai said her immigration status has hindered her ability to apply for student loans and allowances. In an attempt to save money, she worked in a hospital kitchen alongside her schoolwork. Flaxmere College later awarded her a scholarship to go towards her future studies.
“I want to acknowledge the McKibbin scholarship and Francis Foundation on behalf of Flaxmere College for giving me a scholarship for my studies,” she said.
Flaxmere College principal James Hay-Mackenzie said Sai quickly became a valued member of the kura.
“In 2024 she was appointed deputy head girl. Naomi has an impressive work ethic, juggling part-time work and full-time study and shows incredible perseverance in order to gain success,” he said.
Hay-Mackenzie said Sai’s willingness to give things a go is “commendable”.
Sai plans to next attend EIT in Taradale to study a conjoint Bachelor of Business Studies and Sports and Recreation.