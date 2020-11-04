Guy Fawkes: Taxpayers forked out close to $2 million for fireworks-related injuries since 2010

Taxpayers have footed a bill worth nearly $2 million over the past decade on fireworks-related injuries, ACC data shows.

There have been 2710 active claims between 2010 to 2019, the injuries coming to a cost of $1.96m to help Kiwis recover.

The majority of those injuries - 61 per cent - were for burns (burn, corrosive injury, scald).

And in 2019, there were 211 active ACC claims which came at a cost of $325,819 - the highest cost for fireworks-related injuries over the past 10 years.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are hoping for a less eventful Guy Fawkes than last year, national adviser fire risk management Todd O'Donoghue says.

Between November 2 and November 9, 2019, FENZ crews attended 237 fireworks-related callouts - the highest number for the corresponding period since 2015.

Guy Fawkes night got out of control last year on Mt Wellington and Mt Eden when fires raged. Photo / Will Trafford

"We saw large fires caused by fireworks in Palmerston North and Auckland, as well as incidents of people shooting fireworks from cars and at people or structures," O'Donoghue says.

"This is dangerous behaviour and creates a high degree of risk for our communities. We'd like to not have a repeat of that this Guy Fawkes."

It comes as the SPCA is urging Kiwis to consider animals, large and small, this Guy Fawkes night.

Each year, the animal welfare service receives dozens of calls about fireworks, including animal injuries, missing pets, frightened animals, and sometimes abuse.

The SPCA has long called for a ban on the private sale and use of fireworks - they are on sale between Monday, November 2 and Thursday, November 5.

Meanwhile, FENZ prefers Kiwis attend professionally-run public firework displays than having their own.

People should speak with neighbours before igniting any of their own fireworks, SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen says.

It comes after a recent survey found 35 per cent of horse guardians reported them breaking through fences in response to fireworks, more than a quarter of whom suffered injuries.

"Another way to ensure welfare of not only horses but all companion animals, is to attend controlled public fireworks displays rather than using fireworks at home," Midgen says.

PD Insurance's six steps to keep pets safe over Guy Fawkes

• 1) If you plan on having fireworks post a notice in neighbourhood online groups so your neighbours are forewarned. Perhaps even distribute a leaflet into neighbourhood letterboxes.

• 2) Create a safe pet space inside that's dark, enclosed and filled with comforting things. Bring pets here, then close the doors and draw the blinds. Cover outdoor aviaries with a tarpaulin.

• 3) Help your pet relax with distractions, treats or calming sprays/wraps. Your local pet store or vet can provide you with great options for your furry family member.

• 4) Try to stay calm, even though it's distressing to see your pet upset and scared. They take their cues from you so reassure them in a comforting manner that they are always safe with you.

• 5) There's always a risk your animal may bolt so ensure they're microchipped and tagged with your contact details. Take photos, especially of unique marks/fur patterns to help others identify them if needed later.

• 6) Always keep your dog on a lead during this period, unless inside, and try to walk them in the morning of Guy Fawkes so they're happy to bunker down later in the day.