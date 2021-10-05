'Gutted and in shock': Mansons director stunned by worker's death at construction site

The scene of a man's death at a construction site in Newmarket, Auckland is coned off from the public. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The death of a worker on an Auckland construction site today run by Kiwi owned Mansons TCLM property developers has left staff "gutted and in shock".

Emergency services rushed to the Carlton Gore Rd address in Newmarket this afternoon after a man was injured at the site and later died.

A WorkSafe spokesperson confirmed they had been notified of the incident and were making initial inquiries to determine next steps.

Mansons TCLM director Culum Manson confirmed the incident occurred at 110 Carlton Gore Rd - the site of an office building that has been under construction for more than a year.

Police were notified of the incident shortly after 1pm today. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He was unsure specifically what had happened but would be assisting WorkSafe in its investigation.

"Everyone is understandably in shock at this tragedy and it's too soon for us to know exactly how this occurred, but WorkSafe is investigating and I'm sure we'll get to the bottom of exactly what's transpired," he told the Herald.

Manson noted that in more than 30 years of business, the company hadn't experienced a worker dying at one of its sites.

"We're all pretty gutted and in shock," he said.

"It's really hard, the entire team is feeling it and it's hard to comprehend how the guy's family is feeling.

Mansons director Culum Manson, seen here in June at the Carlton Gore Rd site where a worker died today. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"Our immediate thoughts and sincere condolences are with the worker's family, friends and their workmates and we're spending a bit of time focusing on the guys who were on site and supporting them because it's all a bit of a shock."

He said the site had been shut down while investigations into what happened continue. In the meantime, Manson said support was actively being given to workers who were on site and those across the company this afternoon.

More to come