Gunshots heard: Police investigation underway, roads closed in Auckland

A truck is stopped at the intersection of Great South Rd and Church St in Penrose. Photo / Supplied

Gunfire has been reported during a major police incident in Auckland and two people have been taken to hospital.

Two intersections on Great South Rd in Penrose have been closed - one at Great South Rd and Church St/South Eastern Highway and another at Great South Rd and Campbell Rd - due to a police investigation, Auckland Transport said.

St John were alerted to the incident at alerted at 10.59am, a spokesman said.

One person was seriously hurt and taken to Auckland Hospital, while a second patient was taken to Middlemore with moderate injuries.

A witness, who gave her first name as Sonia, said she saw a firearm-wielding man running down Great South Road weaving in between cars, point his firearm at police officers who were chasing him. She said around three officers had guns and were pursuing him. She could hear them shouting at the man.

A cafe manager on Church St East said his customers were sitting outside when they heard gunshots.

Police respond to an emergency incident at the intersection of Great South Rd and Church St. Photo / Supplied

They didn't see the incident, the cafe manager said.

But after hearing the shots they went out onto the road to see what had happened and saw a swarm of police cars at what they thought was the site about 150m further down on Great South Rd.

A worker near the Church St intersection told the Herald she heard sirens and a number of police cars "swoop in" about half an hour ago. She also saw ambulance and a helicopter, which has since left the area.

Church St East was now blocked off and the manager said police were yet to approach his business to tell him what was happening.

She said a Linfox truck is at the centre of the cordoned off intersection, the only non-police vehicle in the area. Linfox Logistics said it was not aware one of its trucks is involved in the police incident

Drivers are being urged to delay their journey or use an alternative route.

SH1 LINK TO SOUTH EASTERN HWY CLOSED - 11:55AM

Due to a police issue on Great South Rd the link from SH1 (Southbound) to South Eastern Hwy (Westbound) is now closed. The eastbound link remains open. Allow extra time for diversions in the area: https://t.co/aRkL4HkBFr ^TP pic.twitter.com/XFqIACuI94 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 15, 2021

Bus service disruptions - Due to the following incident and road closures, bus route 321, 670, 743, & 295 are impacted. Please expect delays and cancellations. ^KY https://t.co/B535y4CbBp — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) July 14, 2021

Bus routes 321, 670, 743, & 295 are impacted, Auckland Transport said, and people should expect delays and cancellations.

- More to come