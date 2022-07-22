New footage shows the arrest of a man who brutally punched a female police officer in the face on Monday afternoon. Video / supplied

Panmure residents have heard gunshots believed to be linked to an incident that has left one person in hospital and armed police at the scene.

A resident living a few houses down from where the incident unfolded said she heard gunshots ring out on Benghazi St in Panmure.

"We heard about four shots and didn't know what it was and didn't take any notice at the time," she said.

"But then we heard doors opening and shutting and went outside and there were cops here and the police helicopter flying overhead."

Armed police are on the scene in Panmure. Photo / Darren Masters

She said the street had now been blocked by police.

St John has confirmed one person has been transported to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition after the incident.

People at the scene have told the NZ Herald about 15 police units have converged on the scene.

The Herald has requested information from police.

More to come.