Guns N’ Roses team ready Eden Park for rocking out

Guns N' Roses are gearing up to rock Eden Park on Saturday night. Here's a glimpse into how one of the biggest rock concerts in the world is made. Video / NZ Herald

Guns N' Roses are gearing up to rock Eden Park on Saturday night. Here's a glimpse into how one of the biggest rock concerts in the world is made. Video / NZ Herald

Eden Park is getting the international treatment this weekend as crews prepare the stadium for Guns N’ Roses to rock out tomorrow evening.

Production manager Will Keating told the Herald the hardest part about setting up is the weather.

“It’s quite ironic last time we were down in Wellington the winds were a problem and all the rest of that, but Wellington this week was beautiful and we come up to Auckland and it’s windy and rainy. You know, it’s quite ironic.”

The band played in Wellington last night and Keating said it’s taken about 12 trucks to move the stage, and 15 trucks in total to transport the concert equipment between the cities.

“It was a great show last night and we’re looking forward to a great show tomorrow night.

“We’re coming to the end of the tour and everyone’s looking forward to the last show, it’s going to be a big one.”

Production crews prepare Eden Park for Guns N' Roses' Auckland stadium show. Photo / Alex Burton

The band and more than 100 crew members touched down earlier this week in their private Boeing 777 jet for the long-awaited show. It was postponed last year due to the Delta outbreak.

The concert requires 10 tonnes of audio equipment, 250 lighting fixtures, and five days to build the stage.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Saunter said following the Billy Joel show last week they have had a “phenomenal” response, and they’ve already had a number of agents and promoters looking to book a date.

“To go from a classic in Billy Joel, to a rock act, biggest in the world, Guns N’ Roses, how good is that?”

Saunter, who is going to the show with his extended family, said his favourite song is November Rain.

“Hopefully it will be November rain, and not December rain tomorrow.

“I think they’re a band that goes across generations.”



