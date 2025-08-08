During a further search of the property a sawn-off shotgun and revolver-type pistol were found in a bedroom, with ammunition.
“A rifle and 61 rounds of ammunition were also located in a campervan on the property.”
Three of the four firearms found by officers were loaded, Hoyes said.
Finding dangerous weapons and drugs, with evidence of dealing, was a great result, he said.
“I am really proud of the work our teams did investigating this offending – being able to hold these offenders to account shows our commitment to stamping out this type of criminal activity in our community.”
A 42-year-old man had been charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm/ammunition, possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of LSD for supply, possession of drug utensils, possession of cannabis for supply, assaulting police and resisting police.
A 27-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and threatening to kill.
Both were due to appear in Pukekohe District Court today, Hoyes said.
