Guns, drugs found in car engine bay during South Auckland police raid

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Luxon's tour of CRL and man accused of killing Lyn Fleming named.

Guns, drugs and cash were found in the engine bay of a car after an unexpected police visit left two men allegedly scrambling to stash a swag of illicit items, police say.

Further searches of the South Auckland property by police yesterday also revealed more weapons and ammunition in a

