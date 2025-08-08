Guns, drugs and cash were found in the engine bay of a car after an unexpected police visit left two men allegedly scrambling to stash a swag of illicit items, police say.

Further searches of the South Auckland property by police yesterday also revealed more weapons and ammunition in a bedroom and campervan, Inspector Matt Hoyes said.

Police – including members of the Armed Offenders Squad – arrived at the property in Patumāhoe with a search warrant after being told someone was acting in a threatening manner, Hoyes said.

When officers arrived they spotted a man in a garage trying to hide items, the Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager said.

“This person was quickly taken into custody without incident. A second man was then seen also scrambling to hide a number of items.