Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Guns, drugs and cash found at bail facility backed by Mark Lyon

6 minutes to read
The Ahikaa Trust bail facility pictured on Monday. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Ahikaa Trust bail facility pictured on Monday. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By: and

Guns, ammunition, methamphetamine and bundles of cash have been discovered in a dedicated facility in Auckland for defendants on bail while facing criminal charges.

The Ahikaa Trust provides accommodation for up to 12 individuals who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.