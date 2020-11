Photo / NZH

Police were called to a report of a person holding a gun and behaving aggressively in Edgeware last night.

Emergency services were called to a Hills Road address at about 8:15pm yesterday.

This was after receiving a second-hand report from someone known to the resident, claiming they had seen a person with a firearm outside the house behaving aggressively.

"Police attended, and spoke later on to the resident of the house, but did not locate anyone of concern.," a spokeswoman said.