The fight happened at a bar on New North Road in Auckland's Kingsland. Photo / file

A gun was fired after a brawl that broke out in an Auckland bar last night.

Weapons were reportedly used in the altercation between a number of patrons and a group that arrived at around 9.30pm to the bar on New North Rd in Kingsland.

The fight lasted a couple of minutes before before one group fled on foot down nearby Mostyn St.

A firearm was discharged on Mostyn St and Aitken Terrace, police said. No one was injured during the incident.

Police are trying to locate those involved, and no arrests have been made at this stage.

They are appealing to the public for further information.