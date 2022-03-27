Students from Otahuhu College ended up in a violent brawl. Video / Supplied

A gun was pulled out during a fight between Ōtāhuhu students earlier this week and held to a young woman's head.

Two girls in school uniform can be seen fighting, grabbing each other by the hair. As the pair continue to fight a group surrounding them can be heard yelling.

"Motherf***er" one person yells.

Later in the footage, a woman is seen holding what appears to be a gun.

She holds the gun up, pointing it at a person in a green jumper while screaming at her.

"You touch my sister again, touch her, touch her," the woman with the gun yells.

She then walks over to the woman in the green jumper and presses the gun to her head.

"Get the f*** out of here right now," the woman yells while still holding the gun.

Principal Neil Watson confirmed the school had been made aware of the video. Photo / Supplied

The Herald understands the fight took place on Thursday afternoon.

Principal Neil Watson confirmed the school had been made aware of the video on Saturday and police are now investigating.

He did not know if the gun shown in the video was real.

The Herald has sought comment from the police.

The Herald was sent the video by a parent from the school, who was concerned about her children's safety after seeing the incident.

Asked if the school had sent out any messaging to parents, Watson said the school was not at that stage yet.

"We have a member of the public with what looks like a firearm. We're helping the police with their inquiries, and our priority is the safety and security of our families and students."