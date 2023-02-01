Gun, ammo and drug utensils found in Auckland cemetery

The sprawling Mangere Lawn Cemetery is among the oldest in Auckland. Photo / Google

A firearm, ammunition and drug paraphernalia have been found in a south Auckland cemetery.

Police are investigating the discovery of the illicit material in the Māngere Lawn Cemetery.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries continue into the discovery of the gun, ammo and cash in what they described as a “public area within Māngere” the Herald understands to be the cemetery.

It is unclear how or when the items ended up in the sprawling cemetery grounds, but they were found in recent days.

The cemetery lies in a triangle of land between Kirkbride and McKenzie Rds north of Auckland Airport.

It is among the oldest in the area, opening in 1890 and receiving its first burial in 1894.

In recent years it has hosted a number of burials following the tangi of prominent gang figures.







