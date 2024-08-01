Liu and Xiao have not been charged with killing the woman. There has been no word of any further charges.
Police have confirmed their inquiry into the death is a homicide investigation.
The charge they jointly face, covering misconduct in respect of human remains, carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison. Their next appearance in the North Shore District Court is set down for September 17 for a case review.
It appeared the announcement had been made in error after a breakdown in communication within police, who days later abandoned the bid for a sweeping suppression of the fact of the charges.
Court documents say they interfered with the body on March 8 in Ōrewa, four days before the woman was found in Gulf Harbour, a 20-minute drive away. The documents list Liu and Xiao as living at the same Royal Oak property.
As they made their first appearance in court on Monday, July 1, police and forensic staff were searching a home in Ōrewa’s Harvest Ave. They remained there for several days, conducting extensive inquiries in the garden.
But as July rolled into August there have been no more updates on the case from police.
Body still unclaimed
Since she was found and recovered from the water, the woman’s remains have been held at the Auckland city mortuary in Grafton, in the care of the coroner.
On the morning of March 12, fisherman Paul Middleton was angling at Gulf Harbour and snagged a large plastic bag floating just offshore.
After ripping through several layers of plastic, he initially thought the bag contained meat before he saw a human hand sticking out and called police, he told media on the shore.
Despite dozens of calls to a dedicated phone line set up by the investigation team, police say the woman is unclaimed and unidentified.
Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams, of Waitematā CIB, earlier said police were liaising with overseas counterparts along with Interpol and his investigation team is continuing with extensive inquiries.
Williams did not name the overseas counterparts but thanked everyone who had come forward with information so far.
In April, the Herald revealed police have completed and issued an Interpol “black notice”, a special appeal seeking information on unidentified bodies, to their international partners.
Police have set up a dedicated line where people can speak directly to the investigation team via 0800 755 021.