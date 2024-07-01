Police have apologised after issuing an update on a major Auckland criminal investigation only for a prosecutor to seek suppression of the contents of their press release in court an hour later, following a miscommunication within the force.

The unusual saga on Monday afternoon saw all major national media outlets publish details of a breakthrough in the inquiry, only to be forced to take down or “kill” the stories after a judge granted the sweeping interim suppression order sought by police.

As a result, the Herald is currently prohibited from printing the nature of the substantial development in the investigation, or even the case to which it relates.

At the District Court hearing in Auckland on Monday afternoon, a prosecutor acting for police told the judge he was under instructions to seek suppression of the details released by police.

There had been a miscommunication within the police leading to the release being issued, the prosecutor said.