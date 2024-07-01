Advertisement
Police mistakenly issue update on major breakthrough in Auckland investigation then seek suppression of details

In today’s NZ Herald headlines with Chereè Kinnear, New Zealanders demand new Defence Force planes, a cold blast brings chilly weather predictions & President Biden faces scrutiny.

Police have apologised after issuing an update on a major Auckland criminal investigation only for a prosecutor to seek suppression of the contents of their press release in court an hour later, following a miscommunication within the force.

The unusual saga on Monday afternoon saw all major national media outlets publish details of a breakthrough in the inquiry, only to be forced to take down or “kill” the stories after a judge granted the sweeping interim suppression order sought by police.

As a result, the Herald is currently prohibited from printing the nature of the substantial development in the investigation, or even the case to which it relates.

At the District Court hearing in Auckland on Monday afternoon, a prosecutor acting for police told the judge he was under instructions to seek suppression of the details released by police.

There had been a miscommunication within the police leading to the release being issued, the prosecutor said.

It is understood the release was issued as a result of a miscommunication within the police.
He sought the order under Section 205(2)(e) of the Criminal Procedure Act, allowing a court to suppress evidence and submissions where publication would be likely to “prejudice the maintenance of the law, including the prevention, investigation, and detection of offences”.

The judge granted the wide-ranging interim suppression orders sought by the prosecutor, covering the nature of charges, any details of arrests and the circumstances of the wider investigation.

The order following the botched press release will continue until a hearing on Thursday.

In the interim, the prosecutor indicated he would be seeking updated instructions from police on whether they intended to pursue the suppression orders.

Several media organisations are intending to seek a variation of the order on Thursday to allow them to again report the facts of the case and the nature of the development.

Police issued a statement, which included an apology, after the granting of the suppression order.

“Media are advised to apply due diligence when reporting on this case as there are now numerous suppression orders in place.

“We apologise for the inconvenience, and seek your support to maintain the integrity of the court process.”


