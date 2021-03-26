Guilty: Mother admits ill-treating toddler

The High Court in Auckland. Photo / File

A North Otago woman has pleaded guilty to deliberately giving her toddler pharmaceutical eye drops, nasal sprays and antidepressants.

The defendant, who has continued name suppression, appeared at the High Court in Auckland today.

The woman pleaded guilty to two charges of ill treatment of a child and one of theft over a period of 10 days in 2019 between Dunedin and Auckland.

She admitted mixing pharmaceutical eye drops and nasal spray with milk before giving it to her young child while he was in hospital in 2018.

The woman has been remanded on electronically monitored bail until her sentencing date on May 11.