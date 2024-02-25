Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Growing demand for business conferences in Tauranga

Harriet Laughton
By
3 mins to read
There has been a 'rebound' in the business events sector after Covid-19 disruptions. Photo / 123rf

There has been a 'rebound' in the business events sector after Covid-19 disruptions. Photo / 123rf

Some businesses are inquiring as far ahead as 2027 to book conferences in Tauranga as the coastal region experiences a “real rebound” in the business events sector following the disruption caused by Covid-19, Tourism

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business