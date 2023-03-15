Pro-Ukraine group members (L-R) Kaitaro Muro, Katerina Muro, Alla Kalinina and Chris Toal. Photo / Dean Purcell

It’s a festival meant to promote understanding and unity across cultures, but a group is facing threats for wanting to perform an anti-war song supporting Ukraine.

Auckland Council’s World of Cultures returns this month to celebrate the region’s cultural diversity with a 21-day festival starting on Race Relations Day (March 21), until April 10.

Members of group Chervona Kalyna, who are planning to perform a Ukrainian patriotic folk song also called Chervona Kalyna (Red Viburnum), have received various threats by phone and in-person from people they believe to be linked to Russia and supporters of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion last year, and the ongoing war has had a disastrous impact on civilian life, killing thousands and injuring many more, and destroying property and infrastructure.

Auckland Council’s head of events David Burt said the council has been in discussion with the group to address any safety concerns they might have.

“We will not tolerate any form of harassment or bullying towards any community groups who are participating in our festival,” Burt said.

“World of Cultures is about building unity and understanding across different cultures and we expect all participants and visitors to treat everyone with dignity and respect.”

World of Cultures celebrates Auckland's diversity. Photo / Supplied





Burt said organisers did not perceive there would be a safety concern as a result of the threats.

“This year we have more than 60 cultures represented including participation from Russian and Ukrainian community groups,” he said.

“We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for everyone to enjoy our festival.”

Ukrainian Alla Kalina, a member of the group, said some members of the group had received calls in their homes saying their visas could be revoked by New Zealand authorities if they performed, while others were told “something bad could happen”.

Kalina, whose adult son is stuck in Ukraine, said several members of the group had recently escaped the horrors of the war and the threats “really shaken them.

“They already lost everything and this makes them feel like they will again be kicked out of a country where they came to feel safe,” she said.

Her New Zealander husband Chris Toal, who is helping with the group, said they had already lost about three members who “withdrew out of fear”.

The song they want to sing, Chervona Kalyna, is deemed as a nationalist anthem that discredited the Russian army and is banned in Russia.

It is however regarded as a patriotic song in Ukraine and is often used by Ukrainians and those who support them in their fight against Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

“It just seems ludicrous that some people think it should be banned in New Zealand too just because Russia’s banned it,” Toal said.

Pro-Ukraine Russian group members facing threats for wanting to sing a patriotic song at the Auckland Festival of Cultures. Photo / Dean Purcell

Another member, Kaitaro Muro, a Japanese American, and his Russian wife Ekaterina say they are also strong supporters of Ukraine.

“Some of our members who arrived in New Zealand last year with Special Ukrainian Visa issued to those fleeing the war have been threatened that if they sing the song, their visa may be at risk and their path to getting New Zealand Residency will be in jeopardy,” Muro said.

“The reason for our group to participate in the festival is to raise awareness towards the unique Ukrainian culture and its history.

“But we anticipate there will be further problems as it gets closer to the festival.”

Eaketerina said as a Russian, she felt ashamed about the Russian Government’s invasion of Ukraine.

But she felt “even more ashamed” of those in the community who are making threats against “vulnerable war victims”, Eaketerina said.

The 21-day long festival will run from March 21 to April 10, 2023. Photo / Supplied

The World of Cultures festival will have more than 70 free or low-cost events across the Auckland region.

Auckland Councillor Christine Fletcher said the festival plays an important and worthwhile role for all Aucklanders.

“Bringing Aucklanders of all ages together to celebrate that diversity helps unite us as a society,” she said.

“People of all of our ethnicities and cultures enrich the cultural fabric of our region. Seeing everyone come together and share and celebrate a wide array of food, customs and ways of life makes me proud to be an Aucklander.”

Burt said he was delighted with the response from community groups.

“One thing that is really uplifting for me every year is Aucklanders’ commitment to celebrate our cultural diversity, and the importance they place in it,” Burt said.

“Food offerings, dance, music and costumes of different cultures are shared with audiences at World of Cultures events across the region, with groups wanting to celebrate their cultures and help Aucklanders learn more.”

WORLD OF CULTURES (from March 21 to April 10)

Highlights

- Celebrating Cultures, March 25 at Barry Curtis Park

- Moan Oceania Open Day, March 25, NZ Maritime Museum

- Browns Bay Multicultural Festival, April 1, Browns Bay Village Green

- Football Fest, March 26. Walter Massey Park

- CultureFest, April 8, Mt Roskill War Memorial Park