‘To show we’re supportive of everyone in the community’
She said the group were inspired by a current case in the High Court where a consortium – with links to Christian fundamentalist political party Vision NZ – were seeking a judicial review of the legality of the council’s rainbow-coloured crossing in the central city.
“I just really thought ‘what, why?’ It seemed really horrible and so I was just looking at the crossing that was quite close to me and I thought ‘that would be a perfect place to put something’ and just show that we’re are supportive community of everyone in the community,” Potter said.
Potter said the group read up on the safety objections raised by the legal action to make sure their crossing – dubbed Berhampride – would not be considered unsafe.
The group added pink and blue stripes to the white stripe in the centre of the crossing to reproduce the transgender pride flag between two traffic islands that marked the raised crossing in the middle of the street.
“I can understand why there are council rules about things being in place to prevent anybody from painting anything at all times.”
But Tallie said at the same time – and especially during Pride month and “thinking about a global pushback against both trans representation and existence, that it might be worth thinking about ‘how do we let this moment stand’.”
Green MP supports calls to allow the flag to remain during Pride
Genter said she hoped to investigate how the colours could be kept in place on the crossing.
“If there’s no code issues or safety issues it would be great to keep it for Pride month. If we can’t do that – safely and legally – then I will be advocating with the council to see if we can replace it or find another way to represent something similar that is in line with the code requirements,” Genter said.
Wellington City Council said it had not reported the unauthorised painting to the police at this stage.