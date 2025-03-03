- A new rainbow crossing has appeared in the capital, but the Wellington City Council says it’s not responsible.
- The council will remove the Berhampore pedestrian crossing painted in the colours of the transgender flag, calling it “guerilla art”.
- Locals have celebrated the artwork on social media, but the council cited “non-compliance with safety requirements for pedestrian crossings” as the reason for removal.
A post on a community Facebook page shows road cones surrounding the centre of a pedestrian crossing painted with light blue, pink and white lines.
Many locals celebrated the new road markings, with one commenting “this is awesome to see”, and others writing “love it” and “this is beautiful”.