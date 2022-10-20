Groundswell New Zealand tractor convoy protest in central Auckland as farmers object to the climate change proposals to make farmers pay for greenhouse gas emissions. Photo / NZME

Groundswell NZ took to the streets across the country today to protest against the Government’s farm emissions pricing plan, but the number of protesters has been called “embarrassing” as the tractor convoys of past weren’t recreated.

Almost 60 convoys were planned around the country - some hitting the road as early as 8am, and entering city centres.

In Auckland, protesters were split, some gathering at Victoria Park and others at the Domain after tractors drove across the Harbour Bridge.

Only one tractor was seen on the streets of Wellington. About 100 protesters had gathered on Parliament's lawn as part of the "We're Not Going to Take It" protest. Among them, some doubted carbon's role in climate change.

The crowd significantly shrunk by 1.30pm and was eventually outnumbered by those taking part in a separate protest about equal pay for midwives.

Agriculture minister Damien O'Connor said he thought the size of the crowd in Wellington was "embarrassing", given it was likely smaller than organisers expected. He went to meet with any aggrieved farmers.

Groundswell organiser Bryce McKenzie described the proposal to price farming emissions as the country's "nuclear moment" - an echo of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's description of climate change.

He wanted to send a message to other New Zealanders but wasn't holding his breath the Government would change its mind.

He told TVNZ's Breakfast show this morning that today's plan was about getting people in the city educated about famers' plight.

"This isn't as plain as: 'Let's just do this and this ... and it'll stop climate change'. There's no guarantee this is going to do anything.

"Even our Agricultural Minister, Damien O'Connor, said it could increase greenhouse gases. So we just want to educate the city people that this is really in our faces and we have to do something about it."

But O'Connor said of the protest: "I want to see solutions not slogans, and I think some of them are completely wrong," he said.

The world-first emissions scheme will see farmers paying for agricultural emissions in some form by 2025 and is out for consultation.

The Herald previously reported farming lobby groups saw it as a step too far, saying it would only push emissions offshore, while environmental groups said it did not go far enough.

McKenzie previously called the emissions pricing plan an "assault on food production and rural communities".

Some National politicians also greeted protesters in Wellington, including deputy leader Nicola Willis, Southland MP Joseph Mooney and Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell.

Representatives of former National MP Matt King's newly registered party Democracy NZ were among those taking part in the protest.

The vehicle convoy drove past the Parliament precinct, tooting and shouting as those standing on the side of the road waved back.

There were a number of people within the protest who were not farmers but supported the movement.

Several West Coast mayors and the regional council chairman supported the protest against the plan.

In a joint statement, Buller District Mayor Jamie Cleine, Grey District Mayor Tanya Gibson, Westland District Mayor Helen Lash and West Coast Regional Council Chair Alan Birchfield said the Government's plan had the potential to create food scarcity.

"We must protect our farming and rural communities. They are a vital contributor to our economy both regionally and nationally and are some of the most sustainable food producers in the world, having one of the lowest carbon footprints," they said.

"This tax emission plan as currently proposed is unworkable. Although we acknowledge Government obligations around climate emissions, it is vital that these don't create unintended consequences to the value of our key agricultural producers, and the valuable contribution they make to the economy."

Meanwhile, in Christchurch about 100 protesters stood on the corner of Lincoln Rd and Moorhouse Ave at Hagley Park, waving placards and receiving toots from passing utes and trucks.

A line of about five tractors and numerous vans and utes blocked a one-way section of Lincoln Rd.

A convoy of about 40 tractors and up to 100 utes drove on a loop of Dunedin’s one-way system for the demonstration, causing some delays for motorists. It appeared to be the biggest showing of protesters throughout the country.