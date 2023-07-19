Aiono Manu Fa'aea. Photo / Alex Burton

A registered teacher who stole nearly $20,000 from her employer through false invoices has escaped cancellation and is now working at a polytechnic, managing a budget of close to half a million dollars.

While now barred from undertaking any teaching role that involves the handling of money, a tribunal allowed the teacher to continue her role with the Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT).

Former Cabinet minister Sam Lotu-liga, who has been the Auckland woman’s boss for two years, vouched for her in an affidavit, saying she has since proven herself trustworthy and is not a risk to the profession.

Taemanuolo Faae-Semeatu, also known as Aiono Manu Fa’aea and listed on MIT’s website as a senior Pasifika manager, was censured by the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal in a decision released this week.

Her former employer, CORE Education Ltd, reported her to both police and the Teaching Council after discovering she had profited from false invoices given to clients containing her personal bank account number.

According to the agreed facts, between 2015 and 2018, Fa’aea delivered training to multiple education providers while working for CORE. At the end of the training, she presented what appeared to be genuine invoices but containing her own address and bank details.

Her employer became aware of the conduct after one of the providers questioned the invoice. An investigation found 23 false invoices were issued over three years.

Fa’aea, who had never been before the court, was charged with obtaining by deception. She pleaded guilty and was discharged without conviction, having earlier entered into a repayment arrangement with CORE of her own volition, prior to any court orders. The money was fully repaid by December 2019.

The Teaching Council’s Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) assessed a mandatory report against Fa’aea, lodged by CORE.

In 2021, Fa’aea wrote to the CAC, asking them to cease the investigation as, among other things, her new employer the Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) didn’t know of the offending.

Manukau Institute of Technology's Manukau campus. Photo / Brett Phibbs

However, the CAC concluded Fa’aea should be charged with serious misconduct and after a hearing, the tribunal found Fa’aea liable.

“We have no hesitation in concluding that the prolonged course of fraudulent conduct, and the amount of money taken, would cause significant concern to reasonable members of the public,” chair Hannah Cheeseman wrote in her decision.

“It cannot be overlooked the duration of this offending, the gross breach of trust, and the total amount taken by [Fa’aea].”

Former Cabinet minister Peseta Sam Lotu-Iiga spoke highly of the woman. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fa’aea told the tribunal she was facing financial pressure when she offended. As a Samoan woman, she spoke of her position as the family Matai and the cultural expectation that she be selfless and faithfully practice tautua - the act of service. She wrongly believed she could not ask for help, the decision says.

Fa’aea said since the offending she has taken great strides to atone. She spoke of working with budgeting services to become financially stable and working with Pasifika people at a local prison.

“Her work is being used by teaching professionals and is said to create a sense of pride for Pacifica [sic] teachers,” Cheeseman wrote.

Lotu-liga, MIT’s deputy chief executive Pasifika, told the tribunal Fa’aea had proven herself trustworthy. MIT didn’t find it necessary to restrict her ability to manage finances, and she has had no issues managing a budget of $448,000, he said.

His affidavit specifically mentioned his former ministerial roles and that his professional judgment “should carry weight.”

The tribunal said the starting point for this offending was the cancellation of Fa’aea’s license to practise.

“However, we also consider the respondent has something of considerable value to contribute to the profession, and that she can continue to add value to the lives of students across New Zealand.”

She was censured and ordered to not undertake any teaching role involving the management of finances for two years, excluding her current position at MIT.

In a statement, an MIT spokesperson said no complaints have been raised in her time with the organisation. She has been employed with MIT since 2018.

“While working for the institute, Ms Fa’aea has made a positive contribution to strategies and programmes supporting the success of Pasifika students at both local and national levels.”

“It is noted the tribunal in its decision acknowledged the significant rehabilitation Ms Fa’aea has undertaken, as well as her very positive work at, and the ongoing support of, MIT.”

Fa’aea sought name suppression, but this was denied. She did not want to comment for this story.