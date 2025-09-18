The spokesperson said it was consulting in good faith with its staff and hearing their views before any decisions were made and its commitment to manufacturing in New Zealand remained strong.

“If changes proceed, we will offer relocation and redeployment support and work closely to support our teams through any transition.”

Nelson mayor Nick Smith said the company told him on Thursday of the proposal, which would affect about 65 staff.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said it was “just another kick in the guts” for the region that was “almost punch drunk with bad news”.

It comes after Carter Holt Harvey’s decision last month to close the Eves Valley sawmill in Tasman affecting 142 jobs and Sealord’s recent proposal to close its fish-coating plant, potentially affecting 79 jobs.

“I’ve been an elected representative for the Nelson community for over 30 years, and the last four months is just off the charts with the number of blows to the regional economy,” Smith said.

“It just adds to the flow of bad news that the city has had. I remain optimistic that we can get out of this hole, but there’s part of me that just wants 2025 to be over.”

He said Proper Crisps was an iconic Nelson business, founded in 2007 by English migrants Stuart and Kathryn Franklyn before it was bought in 2011 by Mina Wilke-Smith and Ned Smith.

Griffin’s Snacks took a 50% stake in the company in 2017, before acquiring it fully in 2023.

“The downside when these businesses are taken over by the corporates is that they lose this community connection. I worry about this further loss of manufacturing in Nelson and particularly in the specialist food sector.”

Smith said he planned to engage with the company to see if there was anything local or central government could do to prevent the proposed relocation to Auckland.

“These companies are driven by bottom lines, there’s not a lot of loyalty to particular regions but we still have to give it our best shot to hang on to every possible job that we can.”

- RNZ