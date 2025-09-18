Griffin’s Snacks is proposing to close its Proper Crisps factory in Nelson.
A spokesperson for the company said it told staff in Nelson and Wellington last week of a proposal to consolidate all savoury snack manufacturing at its Wiri site inSouth Auckland.
“If the proposal goes ahead, 82 roles across Nelson and Wellington could be affected, with production potentially moving to Wiri from late 2027 and into early 2028. This transition would be supported by significant investment in the Wiri site including the creation of new roles.”
“I’ve been an elected representative for the Nelson community for over 30 years, and the last four months is just off the charts with the number of blows to the regional economy,” Smith said.
“It just adds to the flow of bad news that the city has had. I remain optimistic that we can get out of this hole, but there’s part of me that just wants 2025 to be over.”
He said Proper Crisps was an iconic Nelson business, founded in 2007 by English migrants Stuart and Kathryn Franklyn before it was bought in 2011 by Mina Wilke-Smith and Ned Smith.
Griffin’s Snacks took a 50% stake in the company in 2017, before acquiring it fully in 2023.
“The downside when these businesses are taken over by the corporates is that they lose this community connection. I worry about this further loss of manufacturing in Nelson and particularly in the specialist food sector.”
Smith said he planned to engage with the company to see if there was anything local or central government could do to prevent the proposed relocation to Auckland.
“These companies are driven by bottom lines, there’s not a lot of loyalty to particular regions but we still have to give it our best shot to hang on to every possible job that we can.”