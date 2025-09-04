Eves Valley Sawmill company management says it plans to shut the plant near Nelson with the potential loss of 142 jobs. Photo: / RNZ, Samantha Gee

Eves Valley Sawmill company management says it plans to shut the plant near Nelson with the potential loss of 142 jobs. Photo: / RNZ, Samantha Gee

Carter Holt Harvey has confirmed its Eves Valley sawmill in Tasman will close with the loss of more than 140 jobs.

Tasman mayor Tim King and Nelson mayor Nick Smith had appealed to the company to delay the closure for a year so the “wall of wood” left behind from winter storms could be salvaged.

But E tū said the company has now confirmed it would close its operations that have been running since the 1980s.

Union delegate Maria Hemara said she was devastated.

“I feel like I’ve lost my whole family. We work together for 40 hours a week, we’ve built friendships, and it’s all being taken away. It’s like going to your own funeral,” she said.