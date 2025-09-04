“I’ll be looking for jobs - I’ve tried supermarkets, and other mills around here. If not, I’ll have to go temping [or] something.
“I think it will be a burden for the whole community. They will share our grief. The loss of jobs and productivity in the region isn’t good for anyone.”
RNZ understood Carter Holt Harvey wanted to consolidate resources in Kawerau in the Bay of Plenty.
E tū national secretary Rachel Mackintosh said it was a strategic decision that ignored the human cost as the company was not going broke and instead chose to centralise its operations.
“But we’re talking about people’s lives here, and it’s cold comfort for more than 140 workers who are now facing unemployment in a region already hit hard,” she said.
“These workers, many of whom have put decades of their lives into the mill, are now caught in the crossfire of a corporate decision.”
E tū was calling on Carter Holt Harvey to support its staff and said the Government needed to step up.
“Instead of shrugging its shoulders at rising unemployment, the Government must be part of the solution, with targeted support for affected workers and communities.”
-RNZ