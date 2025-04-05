Sister Serina Tuatara earlier told the Herald her family wanted to know why her brother wasn’t in segregation given his offending, and whether anyone else was involved in his death.
“I want justice for my brother.”
Kingi Hemi was serving six-year jail sentence at time of his death
The Herald can reveal the 40-year-old was serving six years in jail for two attacks on children.
In one, he broke into an Auckland home after defecating in the driveway and turning off the power, then entered an 11-year-old girl’s bedroom. He began licking her face before punching her when she screamed.
Another involved the sexual violation of a boy aged under 12.
Hemi – who has more than 30 convictions – grew up in Porirua but had been living in Waitara.
He was jailed for three years and three months in 2021 for attacking the girl and given more jail time for the sexual violation in July 2023. He was declined parole in September and had been due to reappear before the Parole Board last February.
Tuatara said prison staff told the family her brother was discovered unresponsive by his cellmate, who alerted guards.
But the family’s attempts to find out how he died had been frustrated by a lack of information, she said.
A police spokesman said this week that officers were still investigating the circumstances surrounding Hemi’s death.