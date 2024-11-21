The Northland Region Corrections Facility at Ngāwhā.

Police are investigating a sudden death at the Northland Region Corrections Facility in Ngāwhā on Wednesday, followed by a fire which hospitalised an inmate. Police were called to the sudden death after an inmate was found dead just after 8am. The death is being treated as unexplained at this early stage, with an investigation into the circumstances being done by police on behalf of the coroner. Police were called back to the prison just after 11am after a fire broke out in a cell. One inmate was taken to hospital for further observation. Police will be working with Corrections to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire. It comes after another fire led to prisoners in a cellblock having to be evacuated on Tuesday.

St John services continue

Hato Hone St John says emergency services are still fully available in the Far North following the Northern Advocate’s story about the three-month closure of the Kawakawa Ambulance Station due to toxic mould. St John Northland area operations manager Leigh Knightbridge said the team was currently operating out of Paihia and she did not expect this to significantly impact response times. St John was exploring options for a temporary base in Kawakawa and will provide an update once plans are confirmed.

Firearm reports checked

Police are making inquiries after reports of a firearm being pointed from a moving car in Kāeo on Wednesday afternoon turned out to be an air rifle. Police were called to Tuaru Rd around 1pm. No injuries were reported, and police are speaking to the parties involved.