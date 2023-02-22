Greymouth man attempts to break ice-bath record in the name of charity

Government rushes to fix 501 deportee treatment bill, immediate slash inquiry for East Coast & the CEO of Auckland Council calls it quits in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A man who survived leukaemia twice is attempting to break New Zealand’s unofficial ice-bath record to raise funds for a South Island cancer facility.

Josh Komen, a “local legend” from Greymouth will aim to sit in an ice bath for 20 minutes, in the name of raising money to upgrade Ranui House in Christchurch.

The house is a complex based in the heart of Christchurch City which provides a home-away-from-home for patients undergoing cancer treatment.

Komen spent 474 nights at Ranui House during his battle with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, a type of cancer of the blood.

Komen's sights are now set on a new challenge in the hope of giving back to those who helped him on his journey. Photo / Supplied

He beat the illness, twice, and said Ranui House was his beacon of hope during a very dark time.

Now, wants to give back to the place he called “a saving grace” for him and his family.

“New Zealand doesn’t have an official [ice-bath] record, but it’s about raising awareness for this amazing place,” Komen told NZME.

“I endured long-term treatments there and having my family close-by was absolutely foundational, [with them] expressing support for me while I was undergoing all that treatment.”

The challenge will involve sitting in a bath of ice-cold water for up to 20 minutes, using specialised breathing techniques to help pass the time.

The temperature of the water will be about two to three degrees – about ten degrees colder than the water from your cold tap.

Cold immersion was a big part of Komen’s recovery and well-being, reclaiming his mental and physical health after illness and treatments took a toll on his body.

Now a qualified oxygen advantage breathing instructor, he said the techniques he learned have enabled him to remain calm and comfortable, despite the extreme cold his body is being subjected to.

“It has many health benefits for me,” said Komen.

“It’s reclaimed my energy production, improved my mood, decreased my anxiety and helped my mental health - I suffered depression and getting out of an ice bath was the best I’d felt.”

All funds from Komen's record attempt will go towards the refurbishing parts of Ranui House in Christchurch. Photo / Ranui House

Now part of his daily practice, Komen’s preparation for the record attempt has come in the form of consistent training of his body to endure freezing conditions.

Ice baths twice, one at 6.30am and another at 9.30pm every day are his way of acclimatising his body and preparing him for his record attempt next month.

“Through my epic health battles I’ve learnt that by embracing challenges, I could thrive,” said Komen.

“I want Kiwis to embrace their own challenge, get cold and help Ranui House continue to provide the home-away-from-home for everyday Kiwis just like me.”

Funds raised through Komen’s ice-bath record attempt will go towards rejuvenating a section of the 26-apartment Ranui House, nine original apartments which were built thirty years ago.

Bone Marrow Cancer Trust CEO, Mandy Kennedy said everyone at Ranui House has been “buzzing” about the upcoming ice-bath record attempt.

“Josh [Komen] has been through the most gruelling journey you can imagine, and yet he’s come through it with humility, strength and the energy to give back to his community,” she said in a statement.

“His passion and drive is infectious and we are so excited and thankful for all he is doing to raise awareness for Ranui House and the work we do.”

Komen will make his chilly record attempt on March 29.