Police were called to the scene of the crash just after 6.15pm. Image / File

Police were called to the scene of the crash just after 6.15pm. Image / File

One person has died and three others are seriously injured following a crash on State Highway 7 near Greymouth.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the two-car crash in Arnold Valley just after 6.15pm.

The highway reopened this morning.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.