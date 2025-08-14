Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Greyhound Racing seeks court’s help to halt work on ban’s progress

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Greyhound Racing Association has filed an interim application ahead of a judicial review after the Government's announcemen it plans to ban greyhound racing from August next year. Photo / 123rf

The Greyhound Racing Association has filed an interim application ahead of a judicial review after the Government's announcemen it plans to ban greyhound racing from August next year. Photo / 123rf

Greyhound racers attempting to stop work on the Government’s moves to ban the sport, say the decision focused too much on injuries and failed to adequately take into account the industry’s improvements to animal welfare.

The Greyhound Racing Association, which represents those engaged in the code, has sought a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save