Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Greg Sayers: Troubling trends emerging at debt-laden Auckland Council

5 minutes to read
Auckland Council is now collecting $5.3 billion a year from Aucklanders. Photo / Michael Craig, file

Auckland Council is now collecting $5.3 billion a year from Aucklanders. Photo / Michael Craig, file

NZ Herald
By Greg Sayers

OPINION

It's been a rough ride for Auckland. As we regroup as a city in 2022, it is time to act responsibly.

Yet Auckland Council will continue to swell into a bloated, cash-sucking, employee-thickened, debt-laden

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.