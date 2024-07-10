Barry Soper is Newstalk ZB’s senior political correspondent
OPINION
Darleen Tana was an ideal candidate for the Greens, she was an environmental scientist with a degree in chemical technology, she won a Rotary Foundation scholarship to study, getting an MBA, and of course was involved in an electric bike business, right up there with the pedal-powered party’s ideology.
When you defiantly sit on the findings of a report, speculation becomes rife and leaks abound as they have done here.
They vary from Tana being innocent of migrant exploitation to her being all over it. In her initial statement, she claims it was a set-up, her colleagues had decided to get rid of her even before she put her case to them last weekend.
The Greens are now in an ideological cesspit.
They can get rid of her all right by using the so-called waka jumping legislation which means if 75% of a party’s caucus wants a member to resign from Parliament, then she’s gone after the involvement of the Speaker.
The trouble is the Greens hate the law, even though they originally jumped from the Alliance waka to allow them to stand under their own flag.
Tana was elected to Parliament on the Green ticket, she couldn’t win a seat, but she came in on the list. She’s there purely and simply because enough voters went out and voted Green.
She wasn’t voted in as an independent, which she currently is, because she’s shown she couldn’t win a seat in her own right.
And just in case she needs reminding we have a mixed-member proportional voting system which means we have a set number of constituent MPs, who can win their seat for their party, and the list MPs, who are there at the behest of their party, depending on how many party votes they can attract.
If your party doesn’t want you, move on and let the party bring in the next person on the list which maintains the proportion of the vote the punter opted for.