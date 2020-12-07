Greenpeace gifts 'bycatch Christmas tree' to Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries

Greenpeace activists have delivered a bycatch Christmas tree to Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. Photo / Supplied

Greenpeace activists have erected a "bycatch Christmas tree" outside the office of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, urging it to install cameras on boats to protect sea life.

The 4-metre tree - decorated with paper maché stingrays, dolphins, penguins and turtles - was installed this morning, to represent the sea life caught and killed by the commercial fishing industry.

Greenpeace oceans campaigner Jessica Desmond said it was time for the ministry to finally deliver on the promise of cameras on boats.

"We're here today because New Zealand's unmonitored commercial fishing fleet is causing critical damage to the oceans and the animals that live there.

"Cameras on boats are proven to increase transparency and better behaviour from the commercial fishing industry, and that's essential if we want to protect the oceans for the future.

"Previous governments have failed to prioritise this issue time after time, but we have faith that this Government can deliver a Christmas miracle, and show us the plan for getting cameras on 100 per cent of the commercial fishing fleet by the end of 2023."

In September, the then Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash announced the funding of a programme installing cameras on the country's fishing boat fleet.

But his pledge would only see one third of the fleet with cameras, and not till after the next election in 2023.

Desmond said New Zealanders were "fed up of being fobbed off".

The four metre tree is decorated with paper mache sealife. Photo / Supplied

"Successive governments have kicked this can down the road on this. What we're asking of them today is: show us the plan."

"The technology for this already exists, we don't have to reinvent the wheel here, all we need leadership to do now is lead."

As well as the tree, a three-piece choir would also sing a unique version of the Twelve Days of Christmas, with details of the marine life that dies at the hands of the commercial fishing industry.