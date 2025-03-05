Dotchin said a “minor” leak overnight had damaged Building 4’s circuit boards.

“The minor water leak has since been fixed,” she said.

“An incident management team was set up immediately to manage the issue and undertake remedial work to restore power.”

Some floors in Building 4 are still without power.

Surgeries and outpatient appointments at Greenlane Clinical Centre have been deferred after a water leak tripped Building 4's power. Photo / Google

“Contingencies are in place to ensure minimal disruptions to patients, whānau and staff,” Dotchin said.

“The power outage means that we have had to defer some planned care and outpatient appointments today.

“Patient and staff safety is our top priority. If you have not heard from us about your appointment, please attend as planned.”

The mother who spoke to the Herald about her son’s surgery, said it was stressful having to rearrange her day.

“My son’s got ADHD, so there’s many implications that come with that. Obviously you have to prepare for something like this [the surgery].

“Then there’s the general day-to-day preparation of being off work and arranging that leave, not being able to attend sports commitments and communicating with the school about the absence - all the usual things that come with it.

“Most importantly, he couldn’t take his medication today. You don’t want to have any issues with the anesthetic, but we were up early having eggs on toast before the fasting began.

“It’s just disruptive. Now he’s having to get on with the day and I was prepping him now, he’s now at school. Having a bit more clarity would have been good.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

