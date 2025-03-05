Advertisement
Greenlane hospital: Surgeries, outpatient appointments deferred after water leak trips power

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The U.S. steps back on Ukraine intelligence aid, Auckland fire continues, and nursing training sees a boost.
  • Surgeries and outpatient appointments at an Auckland hospital have been deferred after a water leak caused a power outage.
  • Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora’s Margaret Dotchin said the leak damaged Building 4’s circuit boards.
  • Contingencies are in place to minimise disruptions, and affected patients will be contacted for reappointments.

Surgeries and outpatient appointments at an Auckland hospital have been canceled today after a water leak tripped a building’s power.

A mother of a child who had surgery planned at Greenlane Clinical Centre today told the Herald she got a telephone call this morning saying her son’s surgery was off due to “water leaking through the ceiling”.

She was frustrated she had not been told any further details about the issue, but said she had been told the hospital would contact her for a reappointment in the coming days.

Margaret Dotchin, Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora acting group director of operations for Auckland, said patients due to go in today should do so if they had not been contacted.

Dotchin said a “minor” leak overnight had damaged Building 4’s circuit boards.

“The minor water leak has since been fixed,” she said.

“An incident management team was set up immediately to manage the issue and undertake remedial work to restore power.”

Some floors in Building 4 are still without power.

Surgeries and outpatient appointments at Greenlane Clinical Centre have been deferred after a water leak tripped Building 4's power. Photo / Google
“Contingencies are in place to ensure minimal disruptions to patients, whānau and staff,” Dotchin said.

“The power outage means that we have had to defer some planned care and outpatient appointments today.

“Patient and staff safety is our top priority. If you have not heard from us about your appointment, please attend as planned.”

The mother who spoke to the Herald about her son’s surgery, said it was stressful having to rearrange her day.

“My son’s got ADHD, so there’s many implications that come with that. Obviously you have to prepare for something like this [the surgery].

“Then there’s the general day-to-day preparation of being off work and arranging that leave, not being able to attend sports commitments and communicating with the school about the absence - all the usual things that come with it.

“Most importantly, he couldn’t take his medication today. You don’t want to have any issues with the anesthetic, but we were up early having eggs on toast before the fasting began.

“It’s just disruptive. Now he’s having to get on with the day and I was prepping him now, he’s now at school. Having a bit more clarity would have been good.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

