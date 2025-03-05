- Surgeries and outpatient appointments at an Auckland hospital have been deferred after a water leak caused a power outage.
- Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora’s Margaret Dotchin said the leak damaged Building 4’s circuit boards.
- Contingencies are in place to minimise disruptions, and affected patients will be contacted for reappointments.
A mother of a child who had surgery planned at Greenlane Clinical Centre today told the Herald she got a telephone call this morning saying her son’s surgery was off due to “water leaking through the ceiling”.
She was frustrated she had not been told any further details about the issue, but said she had been told the hospital would contact her for a reappointment in the coming days.
Margaret Dotchin, Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora acting group director of operations for Auckland, said patients due to go in today should do so if they had not been contacted.