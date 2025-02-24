Another neighbour in her block of units said: “The guys next door were banging on my door and ringing my bell, and I thought, ‘oh, what’s going on now’.”
His car, a BYD Auto electric vehicle, for which he paid about $36,000, was destroyed. He was disappointed, as he had bought his car for a bargain and was not hopeful of finding one for a similar price.
“The police told me [the arsonist] may just have been doing it for jollies,” he said.
All residents who spoke to the Herald were unsure of the arsonists’ motive.
Police searching for hooded, masked offender
The hooded and masked offender was spotted on security camera footage putting crude incendiary devices under several cars down the private shared drive.
Residents spotted cans of a sort of accelerant under the vehicles and police swept the driveways for any more under other cars.
The woman downstairs said she and her partner were on high alert.
“Now we’re jumping at everything,” she said.
Today, Police said the investigation was ongoing and there were no updates.
The car was deliberately set alight and attempts were made to start fires under several others on the same driveway, a police spokeswoman said.