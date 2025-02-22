A witness described the fire as 'very loud and intense and even melt[ing] the back of a nearby car', saying it burned for more than an hour.

“This could have ended in tragedy as some of the cars were parked very close to a home.”

Nearby residents described hearing what sounded like fireworks on social media.

“[I] looked out the window to what seemed to be massive flames on the horizon,” one social media user said.

Another said there had been a large police presence in the area in the days following the blaze.

Firefighters were called to the blaze about 2am, where they found an electric car on fire in a carport, a spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

Two fire engines were scrambled and put it out, he said.

A specialist fire investigator ruled the fire as suspicious and referred the investigation to police, he said.

Police today said: “Inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate the person responsible.

“Anyone with information which could assist the Police investigation is asked to contact us via 105 and quote file number 250217/0165.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

