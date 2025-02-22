- Auckland police are searching for an arsonist who set an electric car on fire in Greenlane.
- Seven incendiary devices were allegedly planted under cars on Kawau Rd, destroying one and a carport.
- Police urge anyone with information to contact them, as inquiries to identify the suspect continue.
Auckland police are hunting an arsonist who torched an electric car on a shared driveway in the leafy suburb of Greenlane.
A car was “deliberately set alight” and “attempts [were] made” to start fires under several others on the same driveway on Kawau Rd early Monday morning, a police spokeswoman told the Herald.
A witness who was woken by his neighbour said the fire was “very loud and intense and even melted the back of a nearby car” and burned for more than an hour.
“One car was completely destroyed along with a carport. There were actually seven incendiary devices planted under seven cars at the address,” the witness claimed.