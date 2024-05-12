Horowhenua will look after its own water services from the end of 2024 and is exploring working with other councils to achieve greater efficiency.

An extensive review of Horowhenua’s three waters services and the Government decision to repeal the Three Waters legislation has prompted Horowhenua District Council to take the work related to its water services, now done by the Horowhenua Alliance, back in-house.

Working with other councils on water services will also be explored, said chief executive Monique Davidson.

The current contract with the Alliance expires at the end of the year. Bringing the work in-house and under council control will save the ratepayers $250,000 in the first year and $500,000 by year two, she estimates.

Davidson said she is confident of the district council’s ability to bring the management of three waters service delivery in-house and said it comes off the back of a nine-month review that evaluated the current contract, the effectiveness and success or failure of the current model and explored potential management options moving beyond 2024.

“We are committed to continuing every effort to find ways to deliver services to community in the most efficient and effective way.

“We are grateful for the partnership we have had with Downer and we are really looking forward to working with current contracted staff who may be interested in joining the Horowhenua District Council team for this exciting new chapter.”

“The Alliance contract for three waters service delivery was the first of its kind for a Local Government Agency (LGA) in New Zealand.

“While it has served its purpose and aided council in managing the inefficiencies of doing large expensive contracts five or six times a year for pipeline renewals, and ensuring council’s ongoing ability to attract, train and retain staff in the three waters area, the requirement for us to seek cost efficiencies, work smarter and position ourselves strategically for LWDW has driven the need for change,” said Davidson.

“Over the next 12 to 18 months the council’s focus needs to be on managing and implementing comprehensive activity management plans that include validated master planning for water treatment and supply, stormwater and wastewater treatment and discharge,” said Davidson.

With the Three Waters Reforms repealed by the new coalition Government and the establishment of Local Waters Done Well (LWDW), ownership, management and service delivery of the three waters services remains squarely with each council, she said.

While there may be opportunities to engage with neighbouring councils in establishing council controlled organisations or sharing certain parts of the service delivery, for Horowhenua District Council this is ambitious as we look to consolidate our service delivery model and assess and establish which councils would support and benefit from a partnership model with Horowhenua District Council.