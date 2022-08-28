Hamish and Kyle discuss bullying. Video / NZ Herald

In this web series, psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald and Nutters Club co-host Hamish Williams look at mental health and how to navigate some of the more challenging parts of modern life. Today they look at dealing with bullying

Bullying has become a topic much discussed over the past few weeks. No doubt it's something we have all experienced in some way shape or form or witnessed at least.

I've always been perplexed about investigations into bullying as it would seem to me that if you feel like you're experiencing it, then it's real to that person.

Often a joke that you might find funny on some level can be incredibly hurtful to others. Causing that hurt, intentional or not, could be seen as bullying. Either way, if it causes distress to someone then it's impacting their mental health.

How we address and support good outcomes with bullying behaviour in recent times seems to have devolved into finger-pointing and name-calling, but that in and of itself is problematic.

So what are we not understanding about bullying and how can we deal with it if it enters our life?

"Hurt people hurt people" states Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald.

"Bullying is when someone singles you out that has power over you, be it a boss, older student at school. Their actions are directed directly at you to cause you pain and suffering. Often to share the same pain and hurt they're feeling or may have experienced".

The way MacDonald puts it sounds insidious in the extreme. Sometimes an environment where this is tolerated can become that way over time to the point that the harm isn't really noticed at all, it's just accepted.

"It's important to never allow bullying to happen in silence", says MacDonald.

"If you feel as though you're being bullied then speak up. It might be manager, trusted friend or counselling services. If you see it happening feel free to step in."

He elaborates over the value in bringing issues to the light - often it can be that you're not the only one.

"We know that often the power of bullying is too often isolate someone. If you find ways to not be isolated and find ways to talk about it," he explains.

Of course, the reservations of this can be intensely fear-inducing especially if the bully is connected directly to your employment or career objectives.

"This is where counselling can be really helpful to strategise a solution. When we're in the experience of being bullied it's hard to think straight. You do have rights, there are actions you can take so making a plan to address that is key".

It can take time and energy to put all this into action but your mental health is directly linked to your day-to-day environment and in all honesty, none of us deserve to be treated as bully fodder.