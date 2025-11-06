Motorsport legend Bruce McLaren in the 1960s. His grave at Waikumete Cemetery in Auckland needs repairing after vandals struck. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

The graves of Kiwi motorsport legend Bruce McLaren and his wife have been vandalised at Waikumete Cemetery in Auckland.

The family said it is shocked by the damage to the headstones, which have been sprayed with gold paint. Toy cars have also been stuck on to them.

“We are lost for words as to why anyone would do this,” the Bruce McLaren Trust said in a statement.

The graves affected are those of McLaren, who was a racing driver and Formula One motorsport executive, and his wife Patricia, known as Patty. The trust said the headstone for McLaren’s mother Ruth and father Les, known as Pop, had also been damaged.