New Zealand / Crime

Two arrested after burnouts disrupt funeral at Waikumete Cemetery

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The mausolea at Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland, showing the city in the background on August 1, 2024. Photo / Michael Craig

Police have arrested two men and seized three vehicles after they were caught doing burnouts while attending a funeral at West Auckland’s Waikumete cemetery.

Police said several driving complaints were made by the public just after 2pm yesterday.

“A person attending funeral proceedings at Waikumete began to do

