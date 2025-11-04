“It’s quite disappointing that this small group of people have chosen to behave like this,” Walker said.
“They frankly have no respect for others or the cemetery, which is a place reserved for remembrance.
“Doing burnouts is not a sign of respect and we will continue to hold offenders to account.”
Police seized two cars and a motorbike and more police, including the Eagle Helicopter, attended the cemetery shortly after.
A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with failing to stop and will appear in the Waitākere District Court at a later date.
A 22-year-old man who handed himself in to police had his vehicle impounded and was charged with sustained loss of traction.
Police said they are continuing to make inquiries into who the third driver was.
“There is no place for this senseless behaviour in our community,” said Walker, “and we will be looking to lay charges against all those involved.”