The mausolea at Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland, showing the city in the background on August 1, 2024. Photo / Michael Craig

Two arrested after burnouts disrupt funeral at Waikumete Cemetery

Police have arrested two men and seized three vehicles after they were caught doing burnouts while attending a funeral at West Auckland’s Waikumete cemetery.

Police said several driving complaints were made by the public just after 2pm yesterday.

“A person attending funeral proceedings at Waikumete began to do burnouts in front of the crematorium,” said Waitematā West Area Commander Inspector Simon Walker.

“The first police unit on scene was surrounded by some attendees, including some choosing to jump on the vehicle.”

Police said no one was injured.