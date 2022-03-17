Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the Wellington fluoridation situation is ‘ridiculous’ while Wellington Water Board Chair Lynda Carroll flatly refuses to step down. Video / Newstalk ZB

Grant Robertson says Wellington Water has a lot of explaining to do after it turned off fluoridation facilities in the region last year without telling residents.

The Deputy Prime Minister in his capacity as Wellington Central MP told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking the situation was ridiculous.

"I just cannot fathom what's gone on there, and Wellington Water have a lot of explaining to do, not only about the lack of fluoride, but the incorrect statement they made about how long it's been since it's been in the water."

Robertson said this was one of many examples around the country that made the case for the Government's Three Waters reforms.

An independent inquiry, led by Doug Martin of Martin Jenkins, has been launched into the failure

This was after fresh revelations emerged yesterday that Upper Hutt, Porirua and Wellington City have not been supplied with fluoridated water since last year without residents being told.

Wellington Water previously reported fluoride had been turned off last month, which was incorrect.

Wellington Water board chairwoman Lynda Carroll told Mike Hosking she was "really disappointed" and the board felt it has been misled.

"We're flying a bit blind to be honest. We had the information around the original date and we had confidence in that date and then yesterday we found out that actually wasn't the case, which is why we've called the independent inquiry."

Carroll said the inquiry would determine whether this was a mistake or a case of being deliberately misleading.

"The inquiry is looking at what were the events leading up to this, what should the board have known, what should management have known, and what were the systemic issues or management issues that caused us not to be told the correct information."

No one would lose their jobs "at the moment" while the inquiry took place, which was expected to take about eight weeks, Carroll said.

Bee Healthy Regional Dental Service clinical director Dr Kathryn Fuge encouraged communities to be vigilant with oral health care at home because there was no longer fluoride in the water.

"This includes brushing teeth twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste (spit, don't rinse, after brushing to get maximum benefit for teeth) and avoid drinking any sugary drinks."

Medical Officer of Health Dr Stephen Palmer said community water fluoridation was an effective public health measure to reduce tooth decay.

"Fluoridating water delivers health equity outcomes for all regardless of age, ethnicity, education or employment status. This cost-effective public health measure helps to ensure that no community has to carry an excessive burden of being impacted by poor oral health."

Regional Public Health supported Wellington Water to repair the fluoridation facilities so fluoridated drinking water could again be safely provided, Palmer said.

Any parents or caregivers concerned about their children's teeth should contact their child's dental provider or Bee Healthy Regional Dental Service on 0800 talk teeth (0800 825 583).